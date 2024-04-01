wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 3.31.24: Cody Rhodes Faces Drew McIntyre, More
WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday with Cody Rhodes taking on Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the full results from the Syracuse, New York show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day def. The New Day
* New Catch Republic def. Pretty Deadly
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* Omos def. Odyssey Jones
* Bianca Belair, Michin & Zelina Vega def. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre
YEAH!!!!! #Wwesyracuse pic.twitter.com/t3FUYCgJW0
— Piledriver Press aka Marcus (@PiledriverPress) March 31, 2024
@MiaYim dancing is adorable!!!! #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/GZFMLby09p
— Piledriver Press aka Marcus (@PiledriverPress) April 1, 2024
The Final House Show match before #WrestleMania. #CodyRhodes vs #DrewMcIntyre in a #Syracuse Street Fight. #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/nSiPe4q46G
— HeelToTheFace (@HeelToTheFace) April 1, 2024
