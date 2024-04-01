WWE Live Results 3.31.24: Cody Rhodes Faces Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday with Cody Rhodes taking on Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the full results from the Syracuse, New York show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day def. The New Day

* New Catch Republic def. Pretty Deadly

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* Omos def. Odyssey Jones

* Bianca Belair, Michin & Zelina Vega def. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre