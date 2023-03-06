wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 3.5.23: Six-Man Tag Match Main Events, More
WWE held a live event in Kitchener, Ontario on Sunday night, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet def. Gunther by DQ when Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci interfered. Braun Strowman made the save.
* Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez
* Santos Escobar def. LA Knight. Knight complained that he kicked out at two, and Drew McIntyre came out to confront Knight.
* Drew McIntyre def. LA Knight
* Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa by DQ after Solo hit Owens with a chair. Owens then put Solo through a table.
* Ridge Holland def. Cruz del Toro
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler
* Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Sami Zayn def. Imperium
SUCK IT 😈 @RheaRipley_WWE
📸: Martin walker/FB
#WWEKitchener pic.twitter.com/c7jLj5w0ho
— Michelle ♑️ (@rhearipleyfp) March 6, 2023
LA Knight pulling double duty tonight. Suffering his second loss in a row. #WWEKitchener pic.twitter.com/5Urk4uW0Or
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) March 6, 2023
Let me talk to ya. #WWEKitchener pic.twitter.com/LWcM9IGRSA
— John Canton (TJRWrestling) (@johnreport) March 6, 2023
She made my day 💎 🦋 💙 #WWEKitchener https://t.co/ttC8N33LbM
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara Has No Interest in Working AEW House Rules Shows
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Plans for The Bloodline Angles, Update on Tegan Nox Angle
- Nick Patrick Recalls Starrcade 1997 Finish, Says Bret Hart Restarting World Title Match ‘Felt Off’
- Dan Lambert Recalls The Rock Crying Over an Old Title Belt He Had