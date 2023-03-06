WWE Live Results 3.5.23: Six-Man Tag Match Main Events, More

WWE held a live event in Kitchener, Ontario on Sunday night, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet def. Gunther by DQ when Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci interfered. Braun Strowman made the save.

* Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez

* Santos Escobar def. LA Knight. Knight complained that he kicked out at two, and Drew McIntyre came out to confront Knight.

* Drew McIntyre def. LA Knight

* Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa by DQ after Solo hit Owens with a chair. Owens then put Solo through a table.

* Ridge Holland def. Cruz del Toro

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler

* Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Sami Zayn def. Imperium