WWE Live Results 4.16.23: Bobby Lashley Faces Austin Theory, More
WWE held a live show on Sunday in El Paso, Texas and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Cody Rhodes came out to talk to the crowd when Imperium attacked. Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens made the save, setting up the main event.
* Dominik def. Santos Escobar
* Braun Strowman and Ricochet def. The Viking Radiers
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Miz
* Bobby Lashley def. Austin Theory by DQ
* Piper Niven def. Shotzi and Chelsea Green
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Piper Niven & Asuka
* Cody, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle def. Imperium
They really LOVE this Cody Rhodes guy!!!! #wweelpaso pic.twitter.com/TpnCeGQpdx
— Frank 😐 (@SirWeaselton) April 17, 2023
The WWE Universe missed hearing @ShinsukeN’s music! #WWEElPaso pic.twitter.com/oe5ml088mw
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2023
While they’re at Coachella, I’m stuck in New Mexico & Texas entertaining these normies… Life is unfair 💔#WWEElPaso #WWERioRancho @WWE pic.twitter.com/PUGChzTMOP
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 16, 2023
#WWEElPaso was amazing! Definitely the best birthday gift ever! Thank you baby! @MrsOrtiz94 pic.twitter.com/94LnTxV57C
— Mr. Ortiz🦆 (@ManuelJr2012) April 17, 2023
