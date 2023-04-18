wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 4.16.23: Bobby Lashley Faces Austin Theory, More

April 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live show on Sunday in El Paso, Texas and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Cody Rhodes came out to talk to the crowd when Imperium attacked. Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens made the save, setting up the main event.

* Dominik def. Santos Escobar

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet def. The Viking Radiers

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Miz

* Bobby Lashley def. Austin Theory by DQ

* Piper Niven def. Shotzi and Chelsea Green

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Piper Niven & Asuka

* Cody, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle def. Imperium

