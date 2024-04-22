WWE Live Results 4.21.24: LA Knight Faces Solo Sikoa, More

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event on Sunday night with LA Knight in action and more. You can see the results from the Fort Wayne, Indiana show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Rey Mysterio, Carlito, & Dragon Lee def. Santos Escobar, Berto, & Angel

* Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def. New Catch Republic

* Jade Cargill, Naomi & Bianca Belair def. Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai

* The Street Profits def. AOP

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. IYO SKY

* No Disqualification Match: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa