WWE Live Results 4.21.24: LA Knight Faces Solo Sikoa, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event on Sunday night with LA Knight in action and more. You can see the results from the Fort Wayne, Indiana show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Rey Mysterio, Carlito, & Dragon Lee def. Santos Escobar, Berto, & Angel
* Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def. New Catch Republic
* Jade Cargill, Naomi & Bianca Belair def. Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai
* The Street Profits def. AOP
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. IYO SKY
* No Disqualification Match: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
