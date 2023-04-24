WWE Live Results 4.23.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Solo Sikoa, More

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Toledo, Ohio with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar def. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

* Shotzi def. Sonya Deville

* Sheamus def. LA Knight

* Karrion Kross def. Mustafa Ali

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Usos

* Natalya def. Shayna Baszler

* Ricochet def. Erik

* Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa