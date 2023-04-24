wrestling
WWE Live Results 4.23.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Solo Sikoa, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Toledo, Ohio with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar def. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander
* Shotzi def. Sonya Deville
* Sheamus def. LA Knight
* Karrion Kross def. Mustafa Ali
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Usos
* Natalya def. Shayna Baszler
* Ricochet def. Erik
* Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa
#wwetoledo #LWO pic.twitter.com/hWOtQo1o3T
— ResidentEvilFAN! 🎮 (@Railz1986) April 23, 2023
F A L L A N D P R A Y @WWE #WWEToledo ⌛️ #FALLandPRAY pic.twitter.com/PKsp0pS65V
— Karrion Kross (@realKILLERkross) April 24, 2023
@SamiZayn @FightOwensFight retain their Undisputed Tag Titles against the Usos, @itsJimmyuso taking the stunner from Owens #WWEToledo pic.twitter.com/rWfY39oDmK
— Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) April 24, 2023
