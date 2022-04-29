WWE Live Results 4.28.22: Gunther, Butch Appear At UK Show

WWE held a live event in Newcastle, England on Thursday with appearances from Gunther and Butch, plus more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Inc.

As noted, the top rope broke in the main event of the show.

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sheamus

* Aliyah defeated Shotzi

* Gunther defeated Sami Zayn

* Naomi defeated Natalya

* Non-Title Match: RK-Bro defeated The Usos

Intermission

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet retained over Butch

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte Flair by DQ.

* Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley. Sami Zayn intefered and was taken out with a Claymore some time before the top rope broke.