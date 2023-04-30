WWE Live Results 4.29.23: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Defend Tag Titles, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Beaumont, Texas on Saturday and the results are online. You can check them out below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Ricochet def. Erik

* Omos def. Elias

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. LA Knight

* Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

* Xavier Woods def. Karrion Kross

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Shotzi

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos