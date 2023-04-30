wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 4.29.23: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Defend Tag Titles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Beaumont, Texas on Saturday and the results are online. You can check them out below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Ricochet def. Erik
* Omos def. Elias
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. LA Knight
* Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
* Xavier Woods def. Karrion Kross
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Shotzi
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos
Behold greatness 🤩@RheaRipley_WWE#WWEBeaumont pic.twitter.com/zvJ8sDOWuG
— Claire (@ClaireTheFan) April 30, 2023
LOVE THIS TAG MOVE! 🔥🔥 @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE #WWEBeaumont pic.twitter.com/fKSoduwmRT
— ⚡️ Jae Morgan Moné⚡️ (@Jae_TheFlash) April 30, 2023
The Bloodline hyping the crowd up at #WWEBeaumont pic.twitter.com/6aWA1klvlM
— Chris Ketchem (@ChrisKetchem3) April 30, 2023
