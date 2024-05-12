WWE Live Results 5.11.24: Cody Rhodes Battles AJ Styles, More

May 12, 2024 | Posted by

WWE held a live event on Saturday night, with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the results below from the Chattanooga, Tennessee show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* WWE King of the Ring First Round Match: LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: A-Town Down Under def. DIY

* Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso

* WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Tiffany Stratton def. Michin

* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Dakota Kai

* Bayley & Jade Cargill def. Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles

Tiffany Stratton moves on in the Queen of the ring tournament!!!!#WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/ueYoiLLHGp — Jaxon (@Albright423) May 12, 2024