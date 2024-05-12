wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 5.11.24: Cody Rhodes Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night, with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the results below from the Chattanooga, Tennessee show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
* WWE King of the Ring First Round Match: LA Knight def. Santos Escobar
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: A-Town Down Under def. DIY
* Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso
* WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Tiffany Stratton def. Michin
* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Dakota Kai
* Bayley & Jade Cargill def. Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles
.@RealLAKnight advances in the #WWEKingAndQueen Tournament! 👊 #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/FF34QMob16
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2024
Tiffany Stratton moves on in the Queen of the ring tournament!!!!#WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/ueYoiLLHGp
— Jaxon (@Albright423) May 12, 2024
THEY DID CODY VS AJ PART-II
AT THE WWE LIVE EVENT IN #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/f9gTmAZmEu
— DREAM 𝕏 (@TeamCody__) May 12, 2024