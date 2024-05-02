WWE Live Results 5.2.24 In Vienna: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax, More

WWE held a stop on their European tour in Vienna, Austria on Thursday, with Becky Lynch defending the Women’s World Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Ludwig Kaiser

* Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga def. LA Knight & Randy Orton

* Gunther def. Chad Gable

* Jey Uso & Awesome Truth def. Damian Priest, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi def. Asuka, Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Nia Jax

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura