wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 5.22.22: Cody Rhodes Faces Seth Rollins, More

May 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held one of its Sunday Stunner live events on Sunday evening featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the results from the Fort Wayne, Indiana show below per Fightful:

* The Street Profits def. Chad Gable & Otis
* Veer Mahaan def. Robert Roode
* Bobby Lashley def. Omos

* Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. AJ Styles & Liv Morgan

* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory def. Mustafa Ali
* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Becky Lynch

