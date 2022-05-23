WWE Live Results 5.22.22: Cody Rhodes Faces Seth Rollins, More

WWE held one of its Sunday Stunner live events on Sunday evening featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the results from the Fort Wayne, Indiana show below per Fightful:

* The Street Profits def. Chad Gable & Otis

* Veer Mahaan def. Robert Roode

* Bobby Lashley def. Omos

My little brother got this on video #WWEFortWayne pic.twitter.com/OodVvnhd7x — swagdaddydior (@swagdaddydior) May 22, 2022

* Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. AJ Styles & Liv Morgan

* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory def. Mustafa Ali

* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Becky Lynch