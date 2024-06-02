WWE Live Results 6.1.24: Cody Rhodes Battles AJ Styles, More

WWE held a live event in White Plains, New York on Saturday night, with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair def. Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

* WWE Women’s Championships Match: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

* WWE World Tag Team Championships Match: Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre

* LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles

