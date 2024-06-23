wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 6.22.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the results from the Bloomington, Illinois show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Ludwig Kaiser and Bronson Reed
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso
* Gunther def. Kofi Kingston
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Zoey Stark
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
The ref got to YEET the crowd here in #WWEBloomington #WWE pic.twitter.com/gN7gS81ukt
— Real Talk Wrestling (@RealTalkWrestle) June 23, 2024
Our #WWE Women's Champion Bayley at #WWEBloomington tonight 😍 She defeated Tiffany Stratton by pinfall to retain her title ❤️
Credits : @lynchsrep @lynchstan4life
.
.#wrestling #wweraw #Smackdown #bayley pic.twitter.com/o4IIwYtWvS
— WWE Herstory (@wweherstory) June 23, 2024
Cody Selling his injury at the WWE
Live event In #WWEBloomington after
A attack from Jacob fatu last night.
🎥 @TreybaileTV pic.twitter.com/aseAdw1Xyu
— DREAM (@TeamCody__) June 23, 2024