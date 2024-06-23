wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 6.22.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, More

June 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Backlash France, Triple H Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event on Saturday night with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the results from the Bloomington, Illinois show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Ludwig Kaiser and Bronson Reed

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso

* Gunther def. Kofi Kingston

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Zoey Stark

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

