WWE Live Event Results 6.23.24: Bayley Defends Women’s Title, More

WWE held a live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday featuring Bayley in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Zoey Stark

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Bronson Reed

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso

* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura