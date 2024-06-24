wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 6.23.24: Bayley Defends Women’s Title, More
WWE held a live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday featuring Bayley in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Zoey Stark
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Bronson Reed
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso
* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
Oh, it’s her world and we’re just living in it 📸💋@uceynightmare & @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWEKalamazoo pic.twitter.com/9JJ85deXkp
— Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) June 24, 2024
Damien Priest retains #WWEKalamazoo pic.twitter.com/GA3VxCvMTn
— Nice Guy Eddie (@EddieGR81) June 24, 2024