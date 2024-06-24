wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 6.23.24: Bayley Defends Women’s Title, More

June 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash France - Bayley title Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

WWE held a live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday featuring Bayley in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Zoey Stark
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Bronson Reed
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso
* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

