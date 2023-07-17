wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 7.16.23: Seth Rollins Takes On Finn Balor, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday in Salisbury, Maryland with a World Heavyweight Title main event and more. The full results from the show are below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Matt Riddle and Chad Gable
* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles def. Austin Theory via DQ
* AJ Styles & Karl Anderson def. Austin Theory & Kit Wilson
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka def. Charlotte and Bayley
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor
