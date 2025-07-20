wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 7.19.25: Gunther Defends World Title, More

July 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Gunther 6-9-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event on Saturday night with Gunther putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Corpus Christi, Texas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY def. Naomi & Nia Jax

* LA Knight def. Bronson Reed

* Charlotte def. Raquel Rodriguez

* The Wyatt Sicks def. Fraxiom & Motor City Machine Guns

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Penta

* Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley

* Street Fight: Jimmy Uso def. Carmelo Hayes

* Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Jacob Fatu def. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo & Tonga Loa

