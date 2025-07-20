wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 7.19.25: Gunther Defends World Title, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night with Gunther putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Corpus Christi, Texas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY def. Naomi & Nia Jax
* LA Knight def. Bronson Reed
* Charlotte def. Raquel Rodriguez
* The Wyatt Sicks def. Fraxiom & Motor City Machine Guns
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Penta
* Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley
* Street Fight: Jimmy Uso def. Carmelo Hayes
* Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Jacob Fatu def. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo & Tonga Loa
Alright….yall know how Rhea Ripley is about Breaking the Internet and These House Shows…. #WWECorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/sB6BMEYUhJ
— WWE Undisputed 2K (@WWEUndisputed2K) July 20, 2025
Bayley ripping a Lyra sign at #wwecorpuschristi 😂💜 pic.twitter.com/ApYZWDEkVj
— Ash ♡ (@Bayleyscupcakes) July 20, 2025
Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky trading stinkfaces onto Nia Jax. No, that's not a sentence I ever thought I'd write either but here we are.
🎥-Matt Kempke pic.twitter.com/Pk8b1H9ekK
— Novel ⌛📚 (@time_novelist) July 20, 2025
Gunther Vs Penta for the World Heavyweight Championship is happening right now
PENTA IS FLEXING BEFORE THE MATCH 😂
(#WWECorpusChristi Via AlanIsGood) pic.twitter.com/ZphlltH3B5
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 20, 2025
Still buzzing from WWE Super Show in Corpus Christi! 🔥 Watching Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in the same ring was insane. The crowd, the energy, the vibes—unmatched. A night I’ll never forget! #WWECorpusChristi #WWESuperShow #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GatPVQbKoL
— Alejandro Solis (@IAmBruhBruh361) July 20, 2025
