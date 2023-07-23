WWE Live Results 7.22.23: Roman Reigns Defends Universal Title, More

WWE held a live event in Mexico City on Saturday, with Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch and Natalya

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Matt Riddle, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde def. Imperium

* Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey by DQ

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. Santos Escobar

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka def. Charlotte Flair & Shotzi

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Rey Mysterio. Dominik Mysterio attacked Rey after the match but Rey fought back and ended the show with a 619.