wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 7.22.23: Roman Reigns Defends Universal Title, More
WWE held a live event in Mexico City on Saturday, with Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch and Natalya
* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* Matt Riddle, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde def. Imperium
* Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey by DQ
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio
* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. Santos Escobar
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka def. Charlotte Flair & Shotzi
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Rey Mysterio. Dominik Mysterio attacked Rey after the match but Rey fought back and ended the show with a 619.
#WWEMexicoCity ⚖️ @RheaRipley_WWE
📹: arenacdmx/IG pic.twitter.com/5OXQI47ysi
— Michelle ♑️ #HereForRhea 🖤 (@rhearipleyfp) July 23, 2023
@WWERollins #MexicoCity 🔥🎶 pic.twitter.com/rzUH9HRpzP
— Taboy225 (@Taboy225) July 23, 2023
México City Acknowledge you My Tribal Chief!☝🏽🐐#WWEMexicoCity 🇲🇽 #WWESuperShow pic.twitter.com/CERcYw6Mk5
— Global Roman Empire🌎🌏🌍 #RomanIsWWE❤️💙 (@EmpireDean) July 23, 2023
