WWE Live Results 7.29.23: Seth Rollins Faces Finn Balor, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Fort Meyers, Florida with Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther fought Matt Riddle to a no contest.

* Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy def. Imperium

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. AJ Styles

* Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Omos def. Johnny Gargano

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor