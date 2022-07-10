wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results 7.9.22: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night in Sacramento featuring Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Lacey Evans and Shayna Baszler
* Happy Corbin def. Drew Gulak
* The Viking Raiders def. Jinder Mahal and Shanky
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey and Natalya
* MadCap Moss def. Humberto
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods and Sheamus & Butch
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre
