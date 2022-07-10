wrestling / News

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results 7.9.22: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, More

July 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WrestleMania 38 2 WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night in Sacramento featuring Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Lacey Evans and Shayna Baszler
* Happy Corbin def. Drew Gulak
* The Viking Raiders def. Jinder Mahal and Shanky
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey and Natalya
* MadCap Moss def. Humberto
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods and Sheamus & Butch
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre

