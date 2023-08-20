WWE Live Results 8.19.23: Seth Rollins Battles Finn Balor in Street Fight, More

WWE held a live event in Ottawa on Saturday main evented by Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Drew McIntyre def. Imperium

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* The OC def. Austin Theory, Cedric Alexander, & Shelton Benjamin

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark & Trish Stratus

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor