WWE Live Results 8.19.23: Seth Rollins Battles Finn Balor in Street Fight, More
WWE held a live event in Ottawa on Saturday main evented by Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Drew McIntyre def. Imperium
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka
* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* The OC def. Austin Theory, Cedric Alexander, & Shelton Benjamin
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark & Trish Stratus
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor
Put this in a museum honestly @BeckyLynchWWE @trishstratuscom #WWEOttawa pic.twitter.com/sFAvNhDB1U
— ✴️jk✴️ (@_jkuhn) August 20, 2023
When you give @bmthofficial friendship bracelets to @WWERollins 😭 #WWEOttawa pic.twitter.com/WNjRY0McAo
— ✴️jk✴️ (@_jkuhn) August 20, 2023
It's @WWERollins vs @FinnBalor in an Ottawa Street fight for the @wwe World Heavyweight Championship. #WWEOttawa pic.twitter.com/qJj0UMxtqt
— Sofia (@sofdlovesbsb) August 20, 2023
