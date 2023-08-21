wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 8.20.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title, More

August 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam - Seth Rollins Retains Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event in Laval, Quebec on Sunday, with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Drew McIntyre def. The Imperium
* Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* The O.C. def. Austin Theory, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Laval Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading