WWE Live Results 8.20.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title, More

WWE held a live event in Laval, Quebec on Sunday, with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Drew McIntyre def. The Imperium

* Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* The O.C. def. Austin Theory, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Laval Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor