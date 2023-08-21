wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 8.20.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title, More
WWE held a live event in Laval, Quebec on Sunday, with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Drew McIntyre def. The Imperium
* Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* The O.C. def. Austin Theory, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Laval Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor
The boys are home!! 🇨🇦🍁 #WWELaval pic.twitter.com/UmONivqq7H
— JD (@jamesbryandean) August 21, 2023
#WWELaval Thank you @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/MVU5Dlqp4r
— Jay (@alreadydidthat_) August 21, 2023
damian came to interfere and table Seth but THE QUÉBECOIS SAVED THE DAY #WWELaval pic.twitter.com/1CRDrb0F3L
— cody rhodes jiggle physics (@jarsofslay) August 21, 2023
