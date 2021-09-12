wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 9.11.21: Becky Lynch Faces Bianca Belair, More
– WWE held a live event in Washington, DC on Saturday night featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez
* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus
* Big E def. Seth Rollins
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a double count out.
Alexa at SuperShow.😈😈#WWEDC @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/LFVYvWkTvV
— Lavander Moon 🥀 (@MoonLavander) September 12, 2021
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal
@DMcIntyreWWE with the wardrobe malfunction 😂😂 #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/MzoO46Onk1
— AYYY BIG DAWG (@Lontae3x) September 12, 2021
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Riddle & Randy Orton (c) def. AJ Styles & Omos
.@RandyOrton makes a member of the WWE Universe’s night!! #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/8sjQxoIbfZ
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2021
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair
This is how it ended #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/TmyoEQwhbt
— ✨ (@kaihereee) September 12, 2021
* Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
More Trending Stories
- Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
- Backstage Rumor on AEW’s Plans for Major Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Rematch
- AEW All Out Reportedly Surpassed SummerSlam for Google Searches, Updated Attendance Figures
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling