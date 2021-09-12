WWE Live Results 9.11.21: Becky Lynch Faces Bianca Belair, More

– WWE held a live event in Washington, DC on Saturday night featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus

* Big E def. Seth Rollins

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a double count out.

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Riddle & Randy Orton (c) def. AJ Styles & Omos

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair

* Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)