WWE Live Results 9.16.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Title, More
September 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE held a Sunday Stunner-branded live show in Kenniwick, Washington on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
& Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory and LA
* Becky Lynch def. Tiffany Stratton.
* Alpha Academy & Tommaso Ciampa def. Imperium.
* Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed
* Kenniwick Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio
* Damian Priest & Finn Balor def. Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde
* Asuka def. Charlotte Flair.
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura
