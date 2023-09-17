wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 9.16.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Title, More

September 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Sunday Stunner-branded live show in Kenniwick, Washington on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

& Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory and LA

* Becky Lynch def. Tiffany Stratton.

* Alpha Academy & Tommaso Ciampa def. Imperium.

* Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed

* Kenniwick Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

* Damian Priest & Finn Balor def. Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde

* Asuka def. Charlotte Flair.

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura

