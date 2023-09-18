wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 9.17.23: Becky Lynch Defends NXT Women’s Title, More
WWE held a live event in Boise, Idaho on Sunday, with Becky Lynch defending the NXT Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day def. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Tiffany Stratton
* Alpha Academy & Tommaso Ciampa def. Imperium
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio
* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory and LA Knight
* Asuka def. Charlotte Flair
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura
#CodyRhodes gives his belt to a Special Olympics athlete at #WWEBoise pic.twitter.com/xbUYwXK1bi
— Jake Paul (@jakejoshuapaul) September 18, 2023
JUST ME UCE#WWEBoise pic.twitter.com/MlIGpJz9ml
— ja𝕏 ❁ (@JaxMightRBLX) September 17, 2023
All Rise for The Judgement Day #WWEBOISE pic.twitter.com/cqX7xNOCfd
— Rob (@GameMasterGray3) September 18, 2023
