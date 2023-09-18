WWE Live Results 9.17.23: Becky Lynch Defends NXT Women’s Title, More

WWE held a live event in Boise, Idaho on Sunday, with Becky Lynch defending the NXT Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day def. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Tiffany Stratton

* Alpha Academy & Tommaso Ciampa def. Imperium

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory and LA Knight

* Asuka def. Charlotte Flair

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura