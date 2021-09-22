wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 9.21.22: Kevin Owens Faces Baron Corbin, More

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE’s stop on their UK tour was in Cardiff on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, courtesy of Fightful:

– Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Chad Gable & Otis

– Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor def. The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins

Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

– Kevin Owens def. Baron Corbin

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Apollo Crews

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair

