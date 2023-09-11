wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 9.10.23: AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner-branded live show in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Charlotte Flair def. Asuka
* Omos def. Johnny Gargano
* The LWO def. Hit Row
* LA Knight def. Austin Theory
* Ricochet def. Karrion Kross
* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
Hit Row was cooking on UVA 😭😭 #WWECharlottesville pic.twitter.com/8CnUXkOEAD
— The Waco Kid (@_TheSonOfMars_) September 11, 2023
LA KNIGHT brought down the house!! #wwecharlottesville pic.twitter.com/weL1YvXavP
— Lauren French (@FrenchLaur24785) September 11, 2023
FINN THROUGH THE TABLE! #WWECharlottesville pic.twitter.com/CqcL1rHaRU
— 👑ShadowRaptor👑 (@ShadowRaptorYT) September 11, 2023