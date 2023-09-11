WWE Live Results 9.10.23: AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa, More

WWE held a Sunday Stunner-branded live show in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Charlotte Flair def. Asuka

* Omos def. Johnny Gargano

* The LWO def. Hit Row

* LA Knight def. Austin Theory

* Ricochet def. Karrion Kross

* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor