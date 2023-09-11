wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 9.10.23: AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa, More

September 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Sunday Stunner-branded live show in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Charlotte Flair def. Asuka
* Omos def. Johnny Gargano
* The LWO def. Hit Row
* LA Knight def. Austin Theory
* Ricochet def. Karrion Kross
* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

