WWE Live Results 4.30.22: AJ Styles Battles Damian Priest, More

May 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida featuring AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Omos defeated Reggie

* MizTV segment with guests Kevin Owens and Ezekiel

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory defeated Finn Balor

* AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

