WWE Live Results 4.30.22: AJ Styles Battles Damian Priest, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida featuring AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
* Omos defeated Reggie
* MizTV segment with guests Kevin Owens and Ezekiel
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
Not sure how many people in Florida can say they saw @CodyRhodes in WWE twice this month (his return at Mania and now at #WWELakeland), but i’m blessed to say i’m one of them pic.twitter.com/Yo43EAHT0K
— austin ali (@austinalii) May 1, 2022
Cody Rhodes grab mic after match “I heard someone say welcome back. From the bottom of my heart…thank you for having me back.” #WWE #WWELakeland pic.twitter.com/kRv5Wnf29z
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 1, 2022
* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory defeated Finn Balor
* AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
Just Liv Doing Liv Things 🥹PLEASE NEVER CHANGE @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWELakeland pic.twitter.com/4E0RyCLNfD
— Raptor VIIs (@RaptorVIIs) May 1, 2022
That Main event was insane!!
Y'all killed it!🔥🔥👏
My First Ever WWE show was incredible! Made some good memories.#WWELakeland #WWELive pic.twitter.com/hYmaqmNwSC
— King Jon 👑 (@KingJon_TTV) May 1, 2022