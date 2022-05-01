WWE Live Results 4.30.22: AJ Styles Battles Damian Priest, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida featuring AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Omos defeated Reggie

* MizTV segment with guests Kevin Owens and Ezekiel

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

Not sure how many people in Florida can say they saw @CodyRhodes in WWE twice this month (his return at Mania and now at #WWELakeland), but i’m blessed to say i’m one of them pic.twitter.com/Yo43EAHT0K — austin ali (@austinalii) May 1, 2022

Cody Rhodes grab mic after match “I heard someone say welcome back. From the bottom of my heart…thank you for having me back.” #WWE #WWELakeland pic.twitter.com/kRv5Wnf29z — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 1, 2022

* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory defeated Finn Balor

* AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan