wrestling / News

WWE Live Results: Becky Lynch Battles Bianca Belair in London, More

September 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Bianca Belair WWE Summerslam

WWE held a live event today in London from the O2 Arena featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Chad Gable & Otis

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor def. The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

* Kevin Owens def. Baron Corbin

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Apollo Crews

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair

