WWE Live Results: Becky Lynch Battles Bianca Belair in London, More
WWE held a live event today in London from the O2 Arena featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Chad Gable & Otis
* Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor def. The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal
The end of Jinder/McIntyre. #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/h3z9y7EFgM
— zoe ❣️ (@zzoeeee99) September 20, 2021
Next year marks the 30th anniversary of SummerSlam 92 at Wembley 🇬🇧@dmcintyrewwe has just told the #WWELondon crowd it’s his mission to get a significant PPV over here 😏
Make it happen big man. This will be your legacy. #WWEUKTour pic.twitter.com/mkAZ6CHjRn
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 20, 2021
* Kevin Owens def. Baron Corbin
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Apollo Crews
Holy fucking shit Shins entrance is amazing live. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/ss9uBXWVjP
— Tash🏳️🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) September 20, 2021
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair
Becky promo lol. #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/u1bzPwu3RH
— Tash🏳️🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) September 20, 2021