WWE Live Results: Becky Lynch Battles Bianca Belair in London, More

WWE held a live event today in London from the O2 Arena featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful :

* Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Chad Gable & Otis

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor def. The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of SummerSlam 92 at Wembley 🇬🇧@dmcintyrewwe has just told the #WWELondon crowd it’s his mission to get a significant PPV over here 😏

Make it happen big man. This will be your legacy. #WWEUKTour pic.twitter.com/mkAZ6CHjRn

— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 20, 2021