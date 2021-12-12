WWE Live Results 12.11.21: Big E. Battles Kevin Owens, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Saginaw, Michigan featuring Big E. in the main event and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:

* Bianca Belair def. Doudrop

* Finn Balor def. Austin Theory

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) def. Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan & Dana Brooke

Yessss Dana Brooke and Liv Morgan in tag team tonight at #WWESaginaw 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/HysWAR1Cf3 — Soa✨ (@Soawax_) December 12, 2021

* Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss

* Angelo Dawkins def. AJ Styles via DQ

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks

* WWE Championship Match: Big E (c) def. Kevin Owens