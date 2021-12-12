wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.11.21: Big E. Battles Kevin Owens, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Saginaw, Michigan featuring Big E. in the main event and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:
* Bianca Belair def. Doudrop
* Finn Balor def. Austin Theory
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) def. Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan & Dana Brooke
Yessss Dana Brooke and Liv Morgan in tag team tonight at #WWESaginaw 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/HysWAR1Cf3
— Soa✨ (@Soawax_) December 12, 2021
* Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss
After stealing the camera… @BaronCorbinWWE tried to capture a huge moment for @riddickMoss, but @DMcIntyreWWE had other plans… #WWESaginaw pic.twitter.com/0Vfen5Fudx
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2021
* Angelo Dawkins def. AJ Styles via DQ
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks
Sasha is over everywhere bruh. #Wwesaginaw pic.twitter.com/pSMgvSxr8N
— BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) December 12, 2021
* WWE Championship Match: Big E (c) def. Kevin Owens
#WWESaginaw @wwe @DowEventCenter pic.twitter.com/qPB5N8Sp3z
— MLij5 (@5tynger) December 12, 2021
