WWE Live Results 1.8.22: Big E & Viking Raiders Battle The Bloodline, More

January 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE held a live event in Glenn Falls, New York on Saturday featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Xia Li def. Natalya

* Sheamus def. Rick Boogs

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi
Special Guest Referee – Sonya Deville

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler

* Riddle def. Austin Theory

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair

* The Bloodline def. Big E & The Viking Raiders

