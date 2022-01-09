WWE Live Results 1.8.22: Big E & Viking Raiders Battle The Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event in Glenn Falls, New York on Saturday featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Xia Li def. Natalya

* Sheamus def. Rick Boogs

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi

Special Guest Referee – Sonya Deville

Special Guest Referee – Sonya Deville

We really could have been #RoyalGlow but you wanna act stank @MsCharlotteWWE! see you at #wweglenfalls “queen” 👊 pic.twitter.com/PDUdHNPyYp — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 8, 2022

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler

* Riddle def. Austin Theory

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair

* The Bloodline def. Big E & The Viking Raiders

Roman Reigns and The Usos with the win at #WWEGlensFalls I love his energy! pic.twitter.com/ux5HN4dii2 — Handy (Roman Reigns ERA) (@_handyred_) January 9, 2022