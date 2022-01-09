wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 1.8.22: Big E & Viking Raiders Battle The Bloodline, More
WWE held a live event in Glenn Falls, New York on Saturday featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Xia Li def. Natalya
* Sheamus def. Rick Boogs
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi
Special Guest Referee – Sonya Deville
Greatest referee in town
honey! Gracing you lovely folks in Glens Fall NY #wweglenfalls @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/WBKJUKqAij
— daddy_girl❤️💙 (@D22nour) January 9, 2022
#wweglenfalls 🤵🏻♀️👸 pic.twitter.com/lIN1D43Lew
— daddy_girl❤️💙 (@D22nour) January 9, 2022
We really could have been #RoyalGlow but you wanna act stank @MsCharlotteWWE! see you at #wweglenfalls “queen” 👊 pic.twitter.com/PDUdHNPyYp
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 8, 2022
* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler
* Riddle def. Austin Theory
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair
* The Bloodline def. Big E & The Viking Raiders
Roman Reigns and The Usos with the win at #WWEGlensFalls I love his energy! pic.twitter.com/ux5HN4dii2
— Handy (Roman Reigns ERA) (@_handyred_) January 9, 2022
I wish you all a wonderful start to Sunday….#wweglenfalls pic.twitter.com/B3yZHfYlLX
— Andrijana – ❤❤ Team Roman Reigns ❤❤️🔥 (@andrijanadalma) January 9, 2022
📸📸 Photo dump from #WWEGlensFalls tonight!! pic.twitter.com/RnaRLUobDi
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2022
