– WWE continued its UK tour with a live event earlier today at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, UK. Below are some results from the event, via Wrestling Bodyslam :

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) beat Chad Gable, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor to retain the title.

* Tegan Nox & Natalya beat Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

* Jey Uso beat Drew McIntyre.

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) beat Kofi Kingston.

* Ricochet beat JD McDonagh.

* Becky Lynch beat Piper Niven.

* Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) beat Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.

