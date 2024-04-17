wrestling / News

WWE Live Results From Birmingham, UK 4.17.24: Cody Rhodes Faces Shinsuke Nakamura

April 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE continued its UK tour with a live event earlier today at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, UK. Below are some results from the event, via Wrestling Bodyslam :

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) beat Chad Gable, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor to retain the title.
* Tegan Nox & Natalya beat Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.
* Jey Uso beat Drew McIntyre.
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) beat Kofi Kingston.
* Ricochet beat JD McDonagh.
* Becky Lynch beat Piper Niven.
* Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) beat Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.

