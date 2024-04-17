wrestling / News
WWE Live Results From Birmingham, UK 4.17.24: Cody Rhodes Faces Shinsuke Nakamura
– WWE continued its UK tour with a live event earlier today at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, UK. Below are some results from the event, via Wrestling Bodyslam :
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) beat Chad Gable, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor to retain the title.
* Tegan Nox & Natalya beat Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.
* Jey Uso beat Drew McIntyre.
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) beat Kofi Kingston.
* Ricochet beat JD McDonagh.
* Becky Lynch beat Piper Niven.
* Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) beat Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.
The Man Becky Lynch arrives in #WWEBirmingham 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h0iDlPaReO
— 👑PowerfulKing 👑 (@PowerfulKingJJ) April 17, 2024
Jey Uso never misses doing crowd work #WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/0MfrlKiuGP
— TheUso-Twinz.com | Fansite For The Usos (@theusotwinscom) April 17, 2024
Cody is the damn guy 🤘#WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/JPUgK9MqEM
— Sam Tønks (@sjtonks) April 17, 2024
Your Undisputed Champion Is Here
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨‼️#WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/sZWOOvlEga
— DREAM 𝕏 (@TeamCody__) April 17, 2024
Cody Rhodes is defending his WWE Championship Vs Nakamura 👀#WWEBirmingham pic.twitter.com/QhGfsXTlJR
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 17, 2024