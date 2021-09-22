WWE Live Results 9.22.21: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal in Glasgow Street Fight, More

WWE held a live event in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday, featuring a Glasgow Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal plus more. You can see the results below (thanks to Ross Cumming for the results and the photos):

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Kevin Owens defeated Happy Corbin

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews

* Smackdown Woman’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair

Intermission

* The Mysterios defeated Dirty Dawgs following interference by Seth Rollins

* Finn Balor & The Mysterios defeated Dirty Dawgs & Seth Rollins

* Glasgow Steet Fight : Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder

Drew gave a big speech about not being home for two years and how proud he was of winning the belt at WrestleMania 36 to become the first Scottish champion. He invited all the Faces out to drink some IRN BRU (Scottish Soda) Stone Cold-style. Happy Corbin came out to try some and managed to spill it on Drew which resulted in Corbin taking all the face’s finishers to send the crowd home happy.

Great show and glad to see the WWE back in the UK