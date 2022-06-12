WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: Drew McIntyre Takes On Sami Zayn, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Las Cruces, Mexico headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn and more. You can see the results from the event below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

* The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The New Day and Sheamus & Butch

* Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn