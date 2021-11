WWE Live Results From Liverpool: WALTER Faces Cesaro, More

WWE held a live event on their UK tour in Liverpool, England featuring WALTER vs. Cesaro and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* WALTER def. Cesaro

Ending of WALTER vs Cesaro from Today’s #WWELiverpool event pic.twitter.com/1nkc3vOAHh — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 7, 2021

* Finn Balor def. Sheamus

* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) def. Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Jinder Mahal

* Shayna Baszler def. Natalya

* Jeff Hardy def. Madcap Moss by DQ

* Jeff Hardy & Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks