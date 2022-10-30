WWE Live Results From Monterrey: Seth Rollins Defends US Title, More

WWE held a live show in Monterrey, Mexico on Saturday night, with Seth Rollins battling Matt Riddle and Austin Theory plus more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Turn Heel Wrestling:

* Los Lotharios def. Legado Del Fantasma

* WWE 24/7 Championship Match: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke. Tamina then pinned Cross to win the title, and Brooke pinned Tamina to win it back.

* Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Alpha Academy

* Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles & Raquel Rodriguez defeated The Judgment Day

* Santos Escobar defeated Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Bayley

* Nikki Cross attacked both women after the match.

* WWE United States Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Austin Theory and Matt Riddle

Santos Escobar (Hijo del Fantasma) ganándole a Ziggler para evitar convertir al Legado del Fantasma en El Legado del Jobber #wwemonterrey pic.twitter.com/iYnOWds0xr — Avilés Hurtado Fan🇨🇴 (@TheMassey2) October 30, 2022

Perdieron los "Yo los pongo over, pibes"

Ganó Gargajo y KO#wwemonterrey pic.twitter.com/B2033oUKwA — Avilés Hurtado Fan🇨🇴 (@TheMassey2) October 30, 2022