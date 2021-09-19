wrestling / News

WWE Live Results From Newcastle, England 9.19.21: Lynch Beats Belair in Headliner

September 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

– WWE began its four-day tour of the UK earlier today. Results are now in from today’s event in Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com, which you can see below:

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) beat Chad Gable & Otis.
* Kevin Owens beat Baron Corbin.
* Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor defeated The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins.
* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) retained the title over Apollo Crews.
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre beat Jinder Mahal.
* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) retained her title over Bianca Belair.

You can also see some photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading