WWE Live Results From Newcastle, England 9.19.21: Lynch Beats Belair in Headliner

– WWE began its four-day tour of the UK earlier today. Results are now in from today’s event in Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com, which you can see below:

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) beat Chad Gable & Otis.

* Kevin Owens beat Baron Corbin.

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor defeated The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins.

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) retained the title over Apollo Crews.

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre beat Jinder Mahal.

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) retained her title over Bianca Belair.

