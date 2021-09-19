wrestling / News
WWE Live Results From Newcastle, England 9.19.21: Lynch Beats Belair in Headliner
– WWE began its four-day tour of the UK earlier today. Results are now in from today’s event in Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com, which you can see below:
* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) beat Chad Gable & Otis.
* Kevin Owens beat Baron Corbin.
* Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor defeated The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins.
* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) retained the title over Apollo Crews.
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre beat Jinder Mahal.
* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) retained her title over Bianca Belair.
You can also see some photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter below:
#WWENewcastle is ready to rock with King @ShinsukeN and @rickboogswwe! pic.twitter.com/OnqUJKCAGh
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2021
.@DMcIntyreWWE is back home in the UK! #WWENewcastle pic.twitter.com/lO9hgazHBW
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2021
The *POP* for @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWENewcastle tonight pic.twitter.com/ULQhHztFuH
— James ジェームス (@JamesHWrestles) September 19, 2021
Seth at #WWENewcastle 🇬🇧 #SethRollins #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins
📷: natalieblake96 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Fz3T53BNnx
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) September 19, 2021
BEST NIGHT EVER!!!!! @ArenaNewcastle see you in November! @GregHamiltonWWE @ShinsukeN @FightOwensFight @WWERobinson #WWENewcastle pic.twitter.com/aOB7sgfvKE
— Sophie Conn (@sophie_conn) September 19, 2021
#wwenewcastle pic.twitter.com/cqi9AlKkFf
— Emma Armstrong (@xEmmaxAx) September 19, 2021
@RoAz__Grizzly @WWE #WWEnewcastle pic.twitter.com/hXAR1JRB45
— Alaina Wightman (@AlainaWightman) September 19, 2021
tonight’s main event #WWENewcastle @BeckyLynchWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/vTn1LD4MbZ
— gigi (@sashaaboss) September 19, 2021
