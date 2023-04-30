wrestling / News
WWE Live Results From Paris 4.29.23: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More
April 30, 2023 | Posted by
WWE concluded its European tour with a live event in Paris, France on Saturday. You can check out the results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. IYO SKY by DQ after Dakota Kai & Bayley interfered.
* Bianca Belair & Asuka def. Damage CTRL
* Baron Corbin def. Rick Boogs
* Damien Priest def. Dolph Ziggler
* Dominik Mysterio def. Dexter Lumis
* Seth Rollins def. The Miz
* Alpha Academy def. Maximum Male Models
* WWE US Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed
* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Bálor