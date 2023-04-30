WWE Live Results From Paris 4.29.23: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More

WWE concluded its European tour with a live event in Paris, France on Saturday. You can check out the results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. IYO SKY by DQ after Dakota Kai & Bayley interfered.

* Bianca Belair & Asuka def. Damage CTRL

* Baron Corbin def. Rick Boogs

* Damien Priest def. Dolph Ziggler

* Dominik Mysterio def. Dexter Lumis

* Seth Rollins def. The Miz

* Alpha Academy def. Maximum Male Models

* WWE US Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed

* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Bálor