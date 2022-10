WWE Live Results From Regina 10.1.22: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Team Up, More

WWE had a Saturday Night’s Main Event-branded live event last night in Regina, Saskatchewan and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Los Lotharios

* Natalya def. B-Fab

* Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn via DQ

* Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet

* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville

* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def. Imperium