wrestling / News
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) ended in a no contest.
* Karrion Kross & Scarlett def. Emma & Madcap Moss
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
* Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville
* Braun Strowman & The Brawling Brutes def. The Usos & Sami Zayn
The Brawling Brutes & Braun take home the “W” in the main event at #WWEWheeling @RidgeWWE @Adamscherr99 pic.twitter.com/tnspu4qjOT
— Korey (@KoreyDauben) December 11, 2022
Scarlett & Karrion Kross defeated Emma & Madcap Moss in a Mixed Tag Team match at #WWEWheeling pic.twitter.com/ilb6jVBca1
— TheSpotlightNews.com (@TheSpotlight___) December 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Shares His Thoughts On His Friendship With Sean Waltman
- Bray Wyatt Speaks Out In Support After Barry Windham’s Heart Attack
- Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on MJF’s Brilliant Mind for the Business, the Future of CM Punk, Not Being a Fan of Logan Paul