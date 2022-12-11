WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More

WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) ended in a no contest.

* Karrion Kross & Scarlett def. Emma & Madcap Moss

* Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

* Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville

* Braun Strowman & The Brawling Brutes def. The Usos & Sami Zayn