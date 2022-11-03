WWE Live Results In Geneva 11.2.22: Braun Strowman Teams With New Day, More

WWE held a live event on Wednesday in Geneva, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium

* Shotzi def. Sonya Deville

* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet

* Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross

* Braun Strowman & The New Day defeated Sami Zayn & The Usos