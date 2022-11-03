wrestling / News
WWE Live Results In Geneva 11.2.22: Braun Strowman Teams With New Day, More
WWE held a live event on Wednesday in Geneva, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium
* Shotzi def. Sonya Deville
* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet
* Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross
* Braun Strowman & The New Day defeated Sami Zayn & The Usos
The Legend @ShinsukeN #WWEGeneva 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/OOcyU5V81b
— Rae Lil Black (@Raelilblack) November 2, 2022
#WWEGeneva #CatchRAW pic.twitter.com/t9OaYkN2vj
— Lexicharlie (@lexicharlie78) November 2, 2022
.@Gunther_AUT vs. @KingRicochet vs. @ShinsukeN c’est OUI! #WWEGeneva 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/aEI3GKnxSr
— WWE France (@WWEFrance) November 2, 2022
Merci pour tout WWE Live 👍🏽🇨🇭#WWEGeneva pic.twitter.com/TcYybIVV92
— PE4X (@PE4X_PX) November 2, 2022
Nakamura ❤️❤️❤️@ShinsukeN #WWEGeneva pic.twitter.com/2SJaSbF9XB
— Phooka Bookenstock (@Phooka_Book) November 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On How AEW Moves Past Its Drama, Talks Filming Terrifier 2
- WWE Q3 Earnings Call: Triple H Touts White Rabbit Success, Talks International PCs, More
- Joey Janela Criticizes AEW Dark, Says ‘Squash Matches Do Nothing For Anyone’
- Saudi Arabia Reportedly Warned of ‘Imminent Attack,’ Note On WWE Crown Jewel