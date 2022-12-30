wrestling / News

WWE Live Results From Hershey, Pennsylvania: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, More

December 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday with Bobby Lashley and more in action. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Becky to a no contest when Bayley interfered.

* AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, & Mia Yim defeated Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Rhea Ripley. As reported, Styles was injured during the bout and helped to the back.

* Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz by DQ following a Miz TV segment.

* Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano defeated The Miz & Baron Corbin

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

* WWE United States Championship Cage Match: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins

