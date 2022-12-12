wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Kalamazoo, Michigan: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday, with Austin Theory defending the US Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ after Damage CTRL interfered
* Bianca Belair, Asuka, & Alexa Bliss def. Damage CTRL
* Bobby Lashley def. Omos by DQ
* Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & Mia Yim) def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley
* Dexter Lumis def. The Miz
* Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Alpha Academy
* WWE US Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
Hanging with the champ @BiancaBelairWWE #WWEKalamazoo pic.twitter.com/BzZiitbNvR
— Andy Long (@BigAndyUS1) December 12, 2022
#wwekalamazoo that is a feat of strength that only Bobby Lashley can do! pic.twitter.com/FPii6mkjzq
— Rob Wojo (@rob_wojo) December 12, 2022
HE'S HERE! #wwekalamazoo@DexterWWE pic.twitter.com/165HeuNxZH
— Copper Dragon (@PMADragon) December 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says He’s In AEW Fight Forever, Recalls Being In First Game
- Jim Ross Recalls Building WWE Developmental System, Jim Cornette Not Liking The Dojo
- Samoa Joe Offers A Few Names He Thinks Are Qualified For The ROH Hall Of Fame
- Hulk Hogan Shares His Thoughts On His Friendship With Sean Waltman