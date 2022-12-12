wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Kalamazoo, Michigan: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins, More

December 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Theory WWE Raw 11-14-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday, with Austin Theory defending the US Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ after Damage CTRL interfered
* Bianca Belair, Asuka, & Alexa Bliss def. Damage CTRL
* Bobby Lashley def. Omos by DQ
* Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & Mia Yim) def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley
* Dexter Lumis def. The Miz
* Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Alpha Academy
* WWE US Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

