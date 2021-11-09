WWE Live Results From Leeds: Smackdown Women’s Title Match, More

WWE held a live event on their UK tour on Monday featuring a Smackdown Women’s Title main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* WALTER defeated Cesaro

* WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat

* Finn Balor defeated Sheamus

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jinder Mahal

* Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya

* Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss due to interference from Happy Baron Corbin, which led to Hardy and Drew McIntyre defeating Moss and Corbin in tag team action

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks