WWE Live Results From Leeds: Smackdown Women’s Title Match, More
November 8, 2021 | Posted by
WWE held a live event on their UK tour on Monday featuring a Smackdown Women’s Title main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* WALTER defeated Cesaro
* WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat
* Finn Balor defeated Sheamus
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jinder Mahal
* Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya
* Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss due to interference from Happy Baron Corbin, which led to Hardy and Drew McIntyre defeating Moss and Corbin in tag team action
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks
