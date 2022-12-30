wrestling / TV Reports
WWE Live Results From Miami, Florida: Ronda Rousey Faces Raquel Rodriguez, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Miamia, Florida on Thursday with Ronda Rousey defending her title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* The audience is shown footage of Xavier Woods being hurt backstage.
* Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Legado del Fantasma & Zelina Vega
* Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak
* Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther defeated Ricochet
* Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal
* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez
* Braun Strowman, Sheamus & Kevin Owens defeated The Usos & Sami Zayn
