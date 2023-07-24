wrestling / News
WWE Live Results In Monterrey, Mexico 7.23.23: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio, More
WWE concluded its Mexico tour with a live event on Monterrey on Sunday, with Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde def. Imperium
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch and Natalya
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Santos Escobar
* Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey via DQ
* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* Matt Riddle def. The Miz
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio
12 SECONDS OF MAYHEM 🙃 😂
▪️Interference by @ArcherOfInfamy
▪️@RheaRipley_WWE in a Cowboy Hat 🤠
▪️Beautiful DDT by @DomMysterio35
▪️Kisses to the Crowd by Mami 😘
Dirty Dom 🆚 Seth Rollins
WWE SuperShow
July 23, 2023#wwemonterrey
🎥 | @MichelladArt pic.twitter.com/excrvMl8P0
— Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) July 24, 2023
👀
Mami 🆚 Becky is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥
A little tease…
🎥 | arenamtyoficial [IG]#wwemonterrey pic.twitter.com/K466Nn8GPb
— Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) July 24, 2023
#SantosEscobar is having a blast tonight! #WWEMonterrey 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Lvm8LoaoYv
— JD (@jamesbryandean) July 24, 2023
