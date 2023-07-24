WWE Live Results In Monterrey, Mexico 7.23.23: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio, More

WWE concluded its Mexico tour with a live event on Monterrey on Sunday, with Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde def. Imperium

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch and Natalya

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Santos Escobar

* Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey via DQ

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Matt Riddle def. The Miz

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

12 SECONDS OF MAYHEM 🙃 😂 ▪️Interference by @ArcherOfInfamy

▪️@RheaRipley_WWE in a Cowboy Hat 🤠

▪️Beautiful DDT by @DomMysterio35

▪️Kisses to the Crowd by Mami 😘 Dirty Dom 🆚 Seth Rollins WWE SuperShow

July 23, 2023#wwemonterrey 🎥 | @MichelladArt pic.twitter.com/excrvMl8P0 — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) July 24, 2023