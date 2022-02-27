wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 2.26.22: New Day & Drew McIntyre Battle the Bloodline, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio featuring a six-man tag team main event and more, with the results now online. You can see the results below, per WrestlingBodyslam.net:
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland
* United States Championship Match: Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens
* Omos defeated R-Truth
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Alpha Academy defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi
* Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville
Rhonda Rousey comes out to help Naomi, then challenges Sonya Deville #wweyoungstown pic.twitter.com/7NThYnfEJY
— Vincent (@vinniej87) February 27, 2022
* Finn Balor defeated Apollo Crews
* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan and Doudrop
Hello!! @YaOnlyLivvOnce #wweyoungstown pic.twitter.com/gB3BcNikHY
— WWE Universe OF The Future (@WWEUFutureLive) February 27, 2022
she looks so happy! #wweyoungstown pic.twitter.com/tA4BQOCsMe
— 𝐴𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑖 (@BigTimeGoat) February 27, 2022
* New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos
