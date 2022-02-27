WWE Live Results 2.26.22: New Day & Drew McIntyre Battle the Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio featuring a six-man tag team main event and more, with the results now online. You can see the results below, per WrestlingBodyslam.net:

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland

* United States Championship Match: Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens

* Omos defeated R-Truth

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Alpha Academy defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi

* Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville

Rhonda Rousey comes out to help Naomi, then challenges Sonya Deville #wweyoungstown pic.twitter.com/7NThYnfEJY — Vincent (@vinniej87) February 27, 2022

* Finn Balor defeated Apollo Crews

* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan and Doudrop

* New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos