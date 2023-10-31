wrestling / News
WWE Live Results From Nottingham 10.30.23: IYO SKY Defends Women’s Title, More
WWE held a live event in Nottingham, England on Monday with IYO SKY in action and more. You can see the full results from the show beow, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* The Brawling Brutes def. The Street Profits by DQ
* The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre def. The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley
* Shotzi def. Bayley
* Santos Escobar def. Karrion Kross
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair
* Petty Deadly def. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro
* Grayson Waller hosted the Grayson Waller Effect with guest LA Knight
* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
These 2 ladies just killed it!! What an incredible match. I love you both, that was awesome! #WWENottingham @MsCharlotteWWE @Iyo_SkyWWE pic.twitter.com/uyGn9g1koO
— 💖Lauren #WeWantMelina💖 (@QueenMelina24) October 30, 2023
Let’s gooooo!! Yeahhhhhh!#WWENOTTINGHAM pic.twitter.com/COwxyBGGUS
— ᗷᗩTᗴᘔ (@Bates0899) October 30, 2023
