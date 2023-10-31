wrestling / News

WWE Live Results From Nottingham 10.30.23: IYO SKY Defends Women’s Title, More

October 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IYO SKY WWE SummerSlam, Dakota Kai Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event in Nottingham, England on Monday with IYO SKY in action and more. You can see the full results from the show beow, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Brawling Brutes def. The Street Profits by DQ

* The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre def. The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley

* Shotzi def. Bayley

* Santos Escobar def. Karrion Kross

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair

* Petty Deadly def. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro

* Grayson Waller hosted the Grayson Waller Effect with guest LA Knight

* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa

