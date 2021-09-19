WWE Live Results 9.18.21: Roman Reigns In Three-Way Main Event, More

WWE held a live event in North Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday featuring Roman Reigns battling Bobby Lashley and Big E., plus more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa

* Riddle def. AJ Styles

* Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross

* WWE 24/7 Championship Match: Reggie def. R-Truth

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (c) def. New Day

The new day vs the usos in live event ??#wwecharleston pic.twitter.com/ZkB22ojvOh — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) September 19, 2021

* Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a double countout

* Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley and Big E

Big E vs Bobby Lashley vs Roman Reigns in live event😭 #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/6Yfi2WH3xF — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) September 19, 2021