WWE Live Results 9.18.21: Roman Reigns In Three-Way Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in North Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday featuring Roman Reigns battling Bobby Lashley and Big E., plus more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa
* Riddle def. AJ Styles
* Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross
Jeff Hardy in the flesh #WWECHARLESTON pic.twitter.com/Sel97WGq3t
— 🆁🅾🅲🅺🆈 •҉ (@_ilcaponero) September 19, 2021
* WWE 24/7 Championship Match: Reggie def. R-Truth
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (c) def. New Day
The new day vs the usos in live event ??#wwecharleston pic.twitter.com/ZkB22ojvOh
— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) September 19, 2021
* Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler
* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a double countout
Via seanconnor08 Instagram with @AlexaBliss_WWE #WWE #AlexaBliss #WWECharleston #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/afyotFYS0b
— Alexa Bliss French Fansite │Goddess Above All (@FRAlexaBliss) September 19, 2021
* Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley and Big E
Big E vs Bobby Lashley vs Roman Reigns in live event😭 #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/6Yfi2WH3xF
— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) September 19, 2021
And the winner is… Your Tribal Chief Roman Reigns 😭 #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/054CgNEw1E
— Sherlene Witt (@sherlen445678) September 19, 2021
