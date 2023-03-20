wrestling / News

WWE Live Results From Springfield 3.19.23: Cody Rhodes Battles LA Knight, More

March 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

WWE hosted a live event in Springfield, Illinois on Sunday night featuring Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin
* Candice LeRae and Mia Yim def. Damage CTRL
* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano
* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar
* Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Maximum Male Models
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch, and Bayley
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

