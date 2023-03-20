wrestling / News
WWE Live Results From Springfield 3.19.23: Cody Rhodes Battles LA Knight, More
WWE hosted a live event in Springfield, Illinois on Sunday night featuring Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin
* Candice LeRae and Mia Yim def. Damage CTRL
* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano
* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar
* Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Maximum Male Models
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch, and Bayley
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
Bobby Lashley defeats Baron Corbin. #WWESpringfield #RoadToWrestleMania @BobbyLashleyWWE @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/F7mKGpLRWW
— Bridget ✌ (@bncramsey) March 20, 2023
“I spit hot fiya” – Dylan#CradleToTheGrave #WWESpringfield @WWE
**messed up the quote so had to fix it hahaha** pic.twitter.com/jmC3ZvOWwz
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) March 20, 2023
Thank you @WWE #wwespringfield
Onwards to #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UwMzKPr7up
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 20, 2023
My presence is a present @WWE #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/5DMGRImlb5
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 20, 2023