WWE Live Results From Springfield 3.19.23: Cody Rhodes Battles LA Knight, More

WWE hosted a live event in Springfield, Illinois on Sunday night featuring Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin

* Candice LeRae and Mia Yim def. Damage CTRL

* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano

* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar

* Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Maximum Male Models

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch, and Bayley

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins