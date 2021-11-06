WWE Live Results 11.5.21: Street Fight in Birmingham, More

WWE held a live event on Friday from Birmingham, England featuring a WWE Championship Street Fight and more. You can see the results below, per WrestlingBodyslam.net:

* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

* Austin Theory def. John Morrison

* Liv Morgan def. Carmella

* RAW Tag Team Championships Match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) def. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler)

* WWE 24/7 Championship Match: Reggie (c) def. Drake Maverick

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Doudrop

* WWE Championship Street Fight: Big E (c) def. Bobby Lashley