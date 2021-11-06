wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.5.21: Street Fight in Birmingham, More
WWE held a live event on Friday from Birmingham, England featuring a WWE Championship Street Fight and more. You can see the results below, per WrestlingBodyslam.net:
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins
* Austin Theory def. John Morrison
* Liv Morgan def. Carmella
LIV is LIVing life… @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWEBIRMINGHAM #WWELIVE pic.twitter.com/oLOT9IfyGJ
— alison (@alisonlouisexx) November 5, 2021
* RAW Tag Team Championships Match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) def. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler)
* WWE 24/7 Championship Match: Reggie (c) def. Drake Maverick
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Doudrop
BIRMINGHAM, nod your head if you’re having a good time 🙌🙌@BeckyLynchWWE #WWELIVE#WWEBIRMINGHAM pic.twitter.com/0Avz9PtznK
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 5, 2021
* WWE Championship Street Fight: Big E (c) def. Bobby Lashley
.@WWEBigE chillin’ at #WWEBIRMINGHAM
But not for long… @fightbobby #WWELIVE pic.twitter.com/eLhWwfRHoq
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 5, 2021