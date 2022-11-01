wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes
* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Sonya Deville
* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models
* Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet
* Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross
* Braun Strowman & The New Day defeated Sami Zayn & The Usos
Heimvorteil genutzt! 🇩🇪 #WWEStuttgart #WWE #Imperium #WWELive @wwe_kaiser @VinciWWE pic.twitter.com/XNFqCV46Qy
— WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) October 31, 2022
Liv vs Naty vs the table#WWEStuttgart pic.twitter.com/MWBWx2XzYt
— Chris Bennett (@cb_nn_tt) October 31, 2022
