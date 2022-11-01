WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes

* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Sonya Deville

* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models

* Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet

* Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross

* Braun Strowman & The New Day defeated Sami Zayn & The Usos